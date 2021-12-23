Left Menu

SAMRC records decline in COVID-19 fragments in majority of wastewater treatment plants

In addition, she said 97% of wastewater treatment plants in rural areas in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape are also showing a similar pattern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:53 IST
SAMRC records decline in COVID-19 fragments in majority of wastewater treatment plants
SAMRC President Glenda Gray has described this decrease as "very encouraging". Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Scientists from the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) wastewater surveillance team are reporting a decline in concentrations of COVID-19 fragments in the majority of wastewater treatment plants.

"We are seeing this pattern of levelling or declining concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 RNA fragments in 89% of the wastewater treatment plants we are monitoring in urban areas including Buffalo City, Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay," said Professor Angela Mathee, who is a member of the team.

In addition, she said 97% of wastewater treatment plants in rural areas in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape are also showing a similar pattern.

The SAMRC's wastewater surveillance team undertakes weekly sampling and analysis of wastewater from 72 wastewater treatment plants located in urban and rural areas across four provinces to support the management of COVID-19 in South Africa. These are situated in Gauteng, Limpopo, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

"The declining concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 RNA fragments in wastewater corroborate what we're seeing with COVID-19 cases around the country," said Dr Renée Street, who plays a lead role in the team.

She cautioned, however, that while the levels of COVID-19 fragments are declining, they remain high and a cause for public health concern.

SAMRC President Glenda Gray has described this decrease as "very encouraging".

"But this should not be viewed as an indication that we may drop our guard," she warned.

Gray said human behaviour such as wearing masks, avoiding crowds and gatherings, holding essential gatherings outdoors or in well-ventilated spaces and hand hygiene are pivotal in controlling COVID-19 waves.

She also urged all to persist with these recommended and effective practices, especially during the current holiday season.

The Professor called on the nation to vaccinate, and for those who are eligible to take booster shots.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday that there has been a decrease in daily case numbers and percentage of people testing positive in Gauteng.

In addition, the NICD said infections are dropping in Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021