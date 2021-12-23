Power staff stage demo protesting Centre's move to privatise distribution of electricity

Employees of the Department of Electricity in Puducherry who formed Joint Action committee to protest the Centre`s move to privatise distribution of power staged a demonstration here on Thursday.

The protesters carrying banners took out a procession through main thoroughfares and held the demonstration at the Head Post office in the heart of the town.

A spokesman of the committee told PTI that the central government was making the move to open up distribution of electricity in the Union Territories including Puducherry. ''This would be a step in the wrong direction as the power consumers would bear the brunt and the staff would also face ordeals and hence the protest.'' The panel had planned to submit a petition to the Lt Governor at the end of the procession but the participants were stopped at the post office by the police.

Puducherry does not have an Electricity Board and the distribution of power is being done here through the Department of Electricity. Several political parties have expressed strong protest against the Centre`s decision to privatise power distribution.

The Puducherry government purchases power from central power generating undertakings to meet the local requirements. A Power Corporation was started in Karaikal to generate power to meet the local needs.

