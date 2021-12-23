Tamil Nadu reports 33 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 33 cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. With this, the state's tally of Omicron cases rose to 34 cases. Further, the health minister said that all patients are stable.

"The result of 23 samples are awaited. All had already been in isolation as soon as the experts found 'S Gene drop' in their samples. Nearly eight persons have already spent ten days in isolation. in a short while, their results will be out they may be allowed to go home if negative," said Ma Subramanian. Tamil Nadu reported its first case of Omicron on December 15 when a 47-year-old passenger who arrived from Nigeria tested positive.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India has reported 236 Omicron cases of coronavirus infection so far. Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 65 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 64 cases, Karnataka with 31 cases, and Kerala with 29 cases. Of the 213 cases, 104 patients have recovered from the virus. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)