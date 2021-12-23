Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 33 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 33 cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. With this, the state's tally of Omicron cases rose to 34 cases.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-12-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 18:02 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 33 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 33 cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. With this, the state's tally of Omicron cases rose to 34 cases. Further, the health minister said that all patients are stable.

"The result of 23 samples are awaited. All had already been in isolation as soon as the experts found 'S Gene drop' in their samples. Nearly eight persons have already spent ten days in isolation. in a short while, their results will be out they may be allowed to go home if negative," said Ma Subramanian. Tamil Nadu reported its first case of Omicron on December 15 when a 47-year-old passenger who arrived from Nigeria tested positive.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India has reported 236 Omicron cases of coronavirus infection so far. Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 65 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 64 cases, Karnataka with 31 cases, and Kerala with 29 cases. Of the 213 cases, 104 patients have recovered from the virus. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021