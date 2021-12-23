Left Menu

Gadkari launches Intelligent Transport System on 6 Lane Eastern Peripheral Expressway

He said being a big center of industry, these new highways will lead Meerut on a new path of development.

Shri Gadkari also inspected Rail Over Bridge Project at Chipiyana, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated and laid foundation stone of National Highway projects of 240 Km worth Rs.9119 crore in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Inaugurating and laying of foundation stone for 6 National Highway projects in Meerut with a total cost of Rs.8,364 crore Shri Gadkari said with these projects it will be easy for the farmers of the area to take their crops to the market, which will lead to their economic upliftment. He said being a big center of industry, these new highways will lead Meerut on a new path of development.

Addressing the gathering at the foundation Stone Laying and Inauguration of 3 National Highway Projects worth Rs 755 Crore in Muzaffarnagar Shri Gadkari emphasized on welfare of farmers by leveraging technology and research for economic prosperity . He stressed on the importance of Ethanol, Hydrogen and other bio-fuels for overall progress , self sufficiency and sustainable development.

Shri Gadkari also launched first Intelligent Transport system (ITS) on 6 Lane Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Dasna, Ghaziabad .The Minister said this revolutionary state of the art technology will achieve traffic efficiency by minimizing traffic problems, efficient infrastructure usage, enriching users with prior information about traffic and reduce travel time as well as enhance safety and comfort of commuters.

Shri Gadkari also inspected Rail Over Bridge Project at Chipiyana, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

