Left Menu

Power Generation project at Varanasi Dairy plant to utilize about 100 MT to produce biogas

In Anand, in the Zakariyapura manure management project, the effective price paid to farmers for sale of dung is between Rs.1.5 to Rs.2/ Kg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 18:20 IST
Power Generation project at Varanasi Dairy plant to utilize about 100 MT to produce biogas
The project with an estimated cost of about Rs.19 Crore shall result in net savings of about Rs.0.40/litre of milk handled at the plant and will be able to recover the investment made in about six years. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Biogas based Power Generation project at Varanasi Dairy plant will utilize about 100 MT to produce biogas in about 4000 cubic meter/day capacity biogas plant. The biogas in turn shall be utilized to produce electrical and thermal energy which shall meet the energy needs of the dairy plant.

There are about 194 villages in the vicinity of 10 KM from the Varanasi dairy plant having about 68.6 thousand animals(livestock census) which produce approximately 779 tonnes of dung per day (at an average of about 11 kg). Among these villages, 18 villages were sampled and 1519 farmers were surveyed.

In general, the price received by the farmers who are able to sell dung is Rs. 0.25/kg. About 37% farmers surveyed expressed outright willingness to sell dung in regular manner. At this proportion around 300 Tonnes/ day should be available within 10 Km radius of the plant. The biogas plant at Varanasi dairy shall require about 100 tonne/day only which can be availed by about 2000 farmers (supplying about 25 kg per day from 2-3 animals) and few nearby Gaushalas.

In Anand, in the Zakariyapura manure management project, the effective price paid to farmers for sale of dung is between Rs.1.5 to Rs.2/ Kg. The price paid by Banas Dairy for dung procurement for bio CNG is Rs. 1/kg.

It will be a first of its kind project wherein energy needs of the dairy plant shall be met by cow dung. The farmers of Varanasi shall be able to earn not only from milk but also Rs.1.5 to Rs.2/kg from dung sale as per quality. The farmers would be given Rs.1/kg at the time of sale of dung and balance would be transferred to them as subsidy at the time of procurement of organic fertilizer.

The project with an estimated cost of about Rs.19 Crore shall result in net savings of about Rs.0.40/litre of milk handled at the plant and will be able to recover the investment made in about six years.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021