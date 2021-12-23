Left Menu

Kerala reports 5 new cases of Omicron

Kerala recorded five more Omicron infections on Thursday, informed state Health Minister Veena George.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:33 IST
Kerala reports 5 new cases of Omicron
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala recorded five more Omicron infections on Thursday, informed state Health Minister Veena George. The state health minister informed that out of which four reached the Cochin International Airport, Ernakulam and one reached the Bengaluru Airport. All the patients have been shifted to the hospital.

The state has a total of 29 infections of the variant. Kerala had reported its first case of Omicron variant on December 12.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021