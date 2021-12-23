Left Menu

Sidhu says Ludhiana court blast 'planned conspiracy' to create law, order problems in Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday expressed condolences to those who lost their lives in the Ludhiana court blast and said termed it a "planned conspiracy" to create a law and order problem in Punjab.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:39 IST
Sidhu says Ludhiana court blast 'planned conspiracy' to create law, order problems in Punjab
Punjab state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Pic Credit: Navjot Singh Sidhu Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday expressed condolences to those who lost their lives in the Ludhiana court blast and said termed it a "planned conspiracy" to create a law and order problem in Punjab. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "It also calls for eternal vigilance coupled with a strong commitment to Guru Gobind Singh ji's message which signifies unity in diversity in face of adversity that Punjab is facing in form of sacrileges and bomb blasts."

"The blast in Ludhiana Court leaves no shadow of a doubt that a series of peace-disrupting activities have been planned by vested interests to create law and order problems in Punjab. Condolences to those who lost their lives and sincere prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that he is "saddened" over the news of an explosion in the Ludhiana District Court Complex and those trying to "disturb peace and harmony of state" will not be spared.

Earlier, Punjab CM had said that "anti-national" elements are doing such acts as Punjab Assembly polls are nearing. One person has been killed and four others were injured in the explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar informed that the explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. "One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe," Bhullar said."There is no need to panic," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Punjab on the explosion, said sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021