J-K Srinagar's gets special gift on Christmas as century-old church reopens post-renovation after 3 decades

As a special gift to the people by the Jammu and Kashmir government on Christmas, a century-old Saint Luke's Church in Dalgate, Srinagar was reopened on Wednesday post-renovation after three decades.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:39 IST
Heritage Saint Luke's Church in Dalgate, Srinagar.. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As a special gift to the people by the Jammu and Kashmir government on Christmas, a century-old Saint Luke's Church in Dalgate, Srinagar was reopened on Wednesday post-renovation after three decades. Speaking to ANI, Zahoor Ahmad, a former engineer of Smart City Project, said, "Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha virtually inaugurated the church. The special prayers will be held on December 25 on the eve of Christmas. This church is 126-year-old. We have restored the Srinagar's prominent shrines as part of the Srinagar Smart City project."

Eric, the priest of the church, said, "We are happy that it is opened for the public. We will offer prayers now. The department of Tourism, this heritage church has been restored. We are very happy with this decision." A tourist, Riya, said, "This is a very beautiful piece of architecture, this is a gothic architecture. Kashmir is known for the brotherhood, all the religions are living together." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

