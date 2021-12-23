Left Menu

23 new Omicron cases reported in Maharashtra, state tally mounts to 88

As many as 23 new cases of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, said the state health department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:57 IST
23 new Omicron cases reported in Maharashtra, state tally mounts to 88
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 23 new cases of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, said the state health department. With this, the tally of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 88.

Out of these 23 new cases, a total of 13 have been reported in Pune, five in Mumbai, two in Osmanabad and one each in Thane, Nagpur and Mira districts. Among these 23 cases, 22 were reported by the National Institute of Virology, Pune and 1 was reported by the National Chemical Laboratory, Pune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021