Four injured in fire at Exxon's Baytown, Texas plant

People familiar with plant operations told Reuters that the fire occurred in a hydrotreater unit at the refinery that had been shut on Wednesday due to a bypass line leak. Three of the injured were flown to hospital by Lifeflight rescue helicopter and a fourth person was taken by ambulance, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Four people were injured when a fire erupted on Thursday at an Exxon Mobil Corp complex in Baytown, Texas, one of the largest refining and petrochemical facilities in the United States. There were no fatalities and those injured were in stable condition, while other personnel were accounted for, Exxon said. The company said in a statement that the fire had been put out by roughly 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), several hours after the blaze erupted.

An Exxon official told a news conference that the fire had affected a unit that produces gasoline. People familiar with plant operations told Reuters that the fire occurred in a hydrotreater unit at the refinery that had been shut on Wednesday due to a bypass line leak. The Baytown plant https://graphics.reuters.com/REFINERY-FIRE/EXXON-BAYTOWN/gdpzymxolvw/index.html houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant and the country's fourth-biggest oil refinery, with capacity to process 560,500 barrels per day of crude. It is unclear whether any units will be shut for an extended length of time.

The injured were contractors who had been repairing the leak. Three of the injured were flown to hospital by Lifeflight rescue helicopter and a fourth person was taken by ambulance, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter. Gonzalez said initial reports had indicated that there had been some type of explosion at the plant. Social media users said on Twitter that a blast shook buildings in the area.

The facility spans about 3,400 acres along the Houston Ship Channel, about 25 miles (40 km) east of Houston, and employs about 7,000 people.

