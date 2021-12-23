2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J-K's Budgam

Left Menu

Two terrorist associates associated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been arrested by the security forces from the Magam area in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:00 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two terrorist associates associated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been arrested by the security forces from the Magam area in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. As per the information shared by the police, the accused have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganai and Zahoor Ahmad Chopan.

"During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that both the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with LeT commanders & were involved in providing logistics, shelter as well as transportation to the terrorists of LeT operating in areas of Kawoosa, Razwen, Rathsun, Mazhama, Pinjoora, Kunzar, Mamoosa etc," reads the release from Police. Incriminating materials were recovered from their possession, added the police.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of law at Police Station, Khag and further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

