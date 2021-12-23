Left Menu

J-K: Passengers entering Kathua to undergo COVID tests in view of Omicron

In view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and increased influx of travellers, passengers coming to the Kathua district via buses, cabs, taxis and tempo travellers will have to undergo COVID-19 tests at Lakhanpur irrespective of their vaccination status, said an order from District Magistrate Rahul Yadav on Thursday.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:07 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
In view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and increased influx of travellers, passengers coming to the Kathua district via buses, cabs, taxis and tempo travellers will have to undergo COVID-19 tests at Lakhanpur irrespective of their vaccination status, said an order from District Magistrate Rahul Yadav on Thursday. The Nodal Officer, Lakhanpur has been instructed to ensure that atleast 30 per cent of incoming passengers are tested via the RT-PCR testing method.

"The rate of sampling for COVID-19 tests has to be increased in a phased manner and in the first instance all the passengers travelling through Buses, cabs, taxis and tempo travellers shall have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 compulsorily at Lakhanpur irrespective of their vaccination status. Further, Nodal Officer, Lakhanpur shall ensure atleast 30 per cent RTPCR sampling of such incoming passengers," reads the order from the district magistrate. The order also instructs that the COVID-related SOPs and protocols like mask-wearing, hand hygiene practices and maintaining of social distancing be followed at all public gatherings.

"Any violation of above, shall invite penal action under Disater Management Act, 2005 and other Rules in vogue," added the order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

