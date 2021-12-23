Left Menu

Maharashtra CM to hold meeting with COVID task force today

In view of rising cases of COVID-19 and Omicron variant in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey will hold a meeting with the COVID-19 task force on Thursday at 10

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:15 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of rising cases of COVID-19 and Omicron variant in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey will hold a meeting with the COVID-19 task force on Thursday at 10:00 pm via video conferencing, as per Chief Minister's Secretariat. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,179 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the state health department.

615 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours while 17 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. With this, the active cases of COVID-19 cases in the state are 7,897. As many as 23 new cases of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, said the state health department.

With this, the tally of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 88. (ANI)

