India, KFW Germany sign agreements for energy reform programme

The project comprises of 2 components namely, implementation of smart meters & Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI); and, separation of agriculture & non-agriculture feeders.

The Government of India and the German Development Bank – KFW (Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau) today signed agreements for Euro 140 million reduced interest loan and Euro 2 million grant for Energy Reform Programme, Madhya Pradesh.

Shri Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance, signed the agreements on behalf of Government of India and Dr. Juergen Welschof, Head of Division, Energy, South Asia signed for KFW.

The Project will contribute to a more stable, secure and climate and environmentally friendly energy supply in India by upgrading and strengthening distribution networks in Madhya Pradesh. It will contribute to an effective, technically and economically efficient as well as socially and ecologically sustainable energy supply.

