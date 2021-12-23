Left Menu

Mumbai cyber cell arrests Bengaluru man for threatening to kill Aditya Thackeray

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a man from Bengaluru for allegedly threatening Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:35 IST
Mumbai cyber cell arrests Bengaluru man for threatening to kill Aditya Thackeray
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a man from Bengaluru for allegedly threatening Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Jaisingh Rajput, calls himself a fan of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to the Mumbai Police, the accused allegedly called the minister on December 8, but the latter did not receive the call. The accused then sent threatening text messages to the minister. A text sent by the accused read, "You have killed Sushant Singh Rajput. The next number will be yours".

The police further said that in the subsequent messages, abusive language was used. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that the Home Department will probe it and find out who is behind it.

"I think it is a serious matter. After losing power, some organisations are behaving in this manner. Home Department will probe it and find out who is behind it. They will be nabbed and punished," said Malik. Malik further alleged that he has also received such threats.

"The manner in which Aaditya Thackeray received a threat letter, we suspect that it's connected to the organisations that murdered (Narendra) Dabholkar and (Govind) Pansare. I too have received such threats. We've written for an investigation into it," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021