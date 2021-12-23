Left Menu

DRDO successfully conducts flight test of high-speed HEAT Abhyas

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the flight test of indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyas on Thursday from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast, Odisha.

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:40 IST
DRDO successfully conducts flight test of high-speed HEAT Abhyas
Indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyas. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the flight test of indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyas on Thursday from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast, Odisha. During the flight trial, a High subsonic speed trajectory at a very low altitude with high endurance was demonstrated. Two boosters provided initial acceleration during launch and a small turbojet engine is used to sustain high subsonic speed with long endurance. The indigenous data link designed by Bengaluru based Industry partner has been successfully flown and tested during the flight.

The performance of the system during the entire flight duration has been confirmed from the data captured by various Range instruments deployed. Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru based DRDO laboratory along with other DRDO laboratories has developed this indigenous unmanned aerial target system to meet the requirement of aerial targets of Indian Armed Forces. The aircraft is controlled from a ground-based controller and an indigenously developed MEMS-based Inertial Navigation System along with the Flight Control Computer which helps it to follow the pre-designated path in a fully autonomous mode.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the successful test is noteworthy testimony of synergy between scientists and industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021