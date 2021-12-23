Left Menu

West Bengal: Two smugglers killed in retaliation fire by BSF troops

Two Indian smugglers were killed when the Border Security Force (BSF) troops tried to stop them from smuggling cattle heads in West Bengal's Coochbehar, informed an official statement issued by BSF on Thursday.

ANI | Coochbehar (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:41 IST
West Bengal: Two smugglers killed in retaliation fire by BSF troops
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A group of Indian and Bangladeshi smugglers attacked the BSF troops on the intervening night of December 22 and 23 in an attempt to smuggle cattle heads from India to Bangladesh side by taking advantage of the unfenced riverine border, according to the statement.

BSF troops challenged them but the group of 15 to 20 smugglers encircled and attacked the troops, informed an official statement issued by BSF. "BSF jawan fired to disperse the miscreants but they attempted to snatch the weapon and inflicted injury to one of them. In self-defence and to deter them from smuggling, one Jawan fired again and one miscreant was got hit at his shoulder and remaining miscreants fled away from the spot," the statement further read.

Immediately, the injured miscreant was given first aid by the BSF doctor subsequently evacuated to civil hospital Dinhata and further to MJN Hospital at Coochbehar where he succumbed to his injury. The deceased Indian smuggler has been identified as Lutfar Rahman from West Bengal's Coochbehar district, it added.

"He was an active cattle courier and his wife namely Laizul Bibi is also involved in Trans-border Crimes and she has been apprehended by BSF troops November 11, 2020. Presently, she is at Coochbehar Jail under NDPS Act," it informed. Further, another dead body of Indian smuggler identified as Jahidul Miya from the same district was found at the location.

During the searches, one cattle head, one mobile phone, voter ID card, and sharp-edged weapon were also recovered from the spot. An FIR has been lodged at Dinhata police station in the state in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

