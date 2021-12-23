Four infants die at Mumbai hospital in last 3 days due to septic shock

As many as four infants have died at a Mumbai hospital in the last three days allegedly due to septic shock. Septic shock occurs when an infection in the body leads to dangerously low blood pressure.

A local police official said, "Four infants died at the Savitribai Phule maternity hospital in Bhandup in the last three days allegedly due to septic shock." Further probe in the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde announced the suspension of the medical officer and has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter. BJP has accused Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of negligence. BJP MP Manoj Kotak visited the hospital and raised questions about the BMC and demanded a probe. (ANI)

