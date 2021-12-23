Over 34,000 pollution-related complaints received through Green Delhi app so far: Gopal Rai

More than 34,000 pollution-related complaints have been received through the Green Delhi application so far, out of which, over 32,000 have been resolved, informed Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday. In an official statement, Rai said, "A total of 34,411 pollution-related complaints have been received through Green Delhi App so far and more than 32,897 complaints have been resolved."

The minister informed that the maximum number of complaints came from MCD, DDA, and PWD. "The app has proved to be highly successful as 96 per cent of the pollution-related complaints received through Green Delhi App have been resolved already," he said. "Any Delhi citizen can complain about pollution through the Green Delhi App. The government ensures immediate action on the basis of the type of complaint received through the app," he added.

Speaking about the importance of the Green Delhi App, the state Environment Minister said, "The Green Delhi App is the most important way to fight against pollution, as it directly connects the two crore people of national capital to the Government's war on pollution." "Any citizen in Delhi can complain about incidents of pollution they witness through this app, depending on which the government takes further action," Rai said.

It is noted that the app which was launched in October this year, is a joint platform of 27 departments of Delhi and all these departments are responsible to take joint action with respect to the complaints received via the Green Delhi App. The platform includes departments of the Central Government, Delhi Government, as well as the Municipal Corporation. A nodal officer has been appointed in every department to operate this app.

On this app, one can complain in 10 categories such as Industrial Pollution, BioMass Pollution, Garbage burning Pollution, Construction or Demolition Pollution, Vehicular Pollution, Pothole Pollution, Road Pollution, Noise Pollution, and so on. (ANI)

