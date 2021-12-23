Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly to elect new Speaker on Dec 28

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:14 IST
Maharashtra Assembly to elect new Speaker on Dec 28
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Election for the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly will be held on December 28, the last day of the ongoing winter session, the state cabinet decided on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting here, said an official from the Chief Minister's Office.

The seat fell vacant in February this year after Nana Patole stepped down and took over as the state Congress chief.

The Congress, which is part of the ruling coalition along with the Shiv Sena and NCP, will nominate another MLA for the election of new Speaker.

The new Speaker will effectively start functioning from the Budget session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021