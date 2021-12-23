Left Menu

Gujarat reports 7 new Omicron cases, taking total cases to 30

As many as 7 new cases of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 reported in Gujarat, said the state health department on Thursday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 7 new cases of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 reported in Gujarat, said the state health department on Thursday. With this, the tally of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state has gone up to30.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India has reported 236 Omicron cases of coronavirus infection so far. Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 65 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 64 cases, Karnataka with 31 cases, and Kerala with 29 cases. Of the 213 cases, 104 patients have recovered from the virus.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

