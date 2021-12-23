Ludhiana court explosion: CM Channi announces free medical treatment for all injured

Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced free medical treatment for the five injured in the explosion at the Ludhiana District Court that took place on Thursday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:45 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced free medical treatment for the five injured in the explosion at the Ludhiana District Court that took place on Thursday. As per a press release from the government, the Chief Minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

He further informed that all the injured persons are out of danger and are under treatment in different hospitals of the city. Channi has warned that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace in Punjab. The Chief Minister said, "I want to reiterate that we will not allow any person to disturb the peace and communal harmony of the state. I will soon expose the agencies which spoil the atmosphere of Punjab before the assembly elections."

Hours after the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and D.G.P. Siddharth Chattopadhyay inspected the blast site and met with the injured patients. Interacting with the reporters, the Chief Minister said that intelligence agencies and Punjab Police were working on all theories and the matter would be resolved soon.

Terming it as an unfortunate incident, Channi said that prima facie it appears that the deceased person is believed to have committed this crime. He said that the body has not been removed from the place of the incident so that the investigation and crime situation does not get disturbed. On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, MLAs S. Kuldeep Singh Vaidya, Sanjay Talwar, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu besides others were also present. (ANI)

