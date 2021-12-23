Left Menu

Uttarakhand police registers case against Wasim Rizvi, others over his Haridwar speech

Uttarakhand Police on Thursday registered a case against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others over his "hate speech" at an event.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Police on Thursday registered a case against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others over his "hate speech" at an event. Uttarakhand Police in a tweet today said, "Taking cognizance of the video that is going viral on social media for spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, a case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A IPC in Kotwali, Haridwar and legal proceedings are in progress."

After he was "expelled" from Islam, former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairperson Wasim Rizvi on December 6 converted to Hinduism. Speaking to ANI, Rizvi had said, "I was expelled from Islam. After that, it is my choice to practise and preach the religion of my choice." Earlier he had said, "Today, I chose to convert to Hinduism. Sanatan dharma is the first dharma of the world. I respect Sanatana dharma. It is full of believing in humanity." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

