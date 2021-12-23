Left Menu

TN fishermen on strike demanding release of 68 fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

Fishermen went on a hunger strike on Wednesday at Thangachimadam and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu demanding the government to take steps on ensuring the release of 68 fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:04 IST
Fishermen went on hungre strike in Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Fishermen went on a hunger strike on Wednesday at Thangachimadam and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu demanding the government to take steps on ensuring the release of 68 fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that India has taken up the issue of early release of Indian fishermen and boats with the Sri Lankan government.

Responding to media queries regarding the detention of Indian fishermen, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said that India is concerned about the detention of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities between December 18-20. As per the information, 68 fishermen and 10 boats have been taken into custody.

"Our High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of early release of the Indian fishermen and boats with the Government of Sri Lanka," he added. Bagchi also informed about one fisherman who was unwell. "The Indian Consular Officer has visited him in the hospital to check on his welfare," he said. (ANI)

