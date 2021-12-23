Punjab cabinet approves one-time settlement for defaulters of industrial plot dues

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for coming out with a one-time settlement scheme for chronic defaulters of dues of principal cost of industrial plots located in the state. The industrial plots were developed by the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) or Punjab Infotech. A decision to this effect was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here in the evening, an official statement said. Under this scheme, defaulter allottees have been given an opportunity to clear their long outstanding dues towards PSIEC or Punjab Infotech after availing waiver of 100 per cent component of penal interest and 25 per cent component of normal interest due or maximum up to the current reserve price of the plot (after adjusting already paid amount), as may be chosen by the plot holder. Plot holders would be required to deposit their dues under this scheme on or before March 31, 2022. The cabinet also gave approval to extend the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for restoration, transfer, and conversion to freehold of industrial plots or sheds in industrial estates developed by the industry department.

The cabinet also approved setting up the Punjab State General Category Commission for unreserved classes. This commission would go a long way to safeguard the interests of the unreserved classes besides effective implementation of various welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor belonging to the general category. Notably, this decision has been taken by the cabinet after acceding to long standing demand of employees belonging to general categories (unreserved classes) that their interests are not being protected and had requested the state government to constitute the General Category Commission on the pattern of Gujarat. Besides, the cabinet gave a go ahead for exemption of motor vehicle tax for stage carriage buses (big and mini buses) and contract carriage vehicles less than 16 seater, thus providing some relief to the transport sector in the wake of huge loss suffered by it amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Punjab cabinet accorded approval for setting up of Geeta Adhyayan and Sanatani Granth Institute at Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala to carry out teaching and research into the wisdom and belief of these faiths. ''This Centre will promote a considerate attitude towards the other's spiritual, religious, ethnic and metaphysical perspectives, principles and customs,'' it said. To promote art, heritage and culture as well as connecting to the people through film, television and OTT platforms, the cabinet gave its assent for setting up of Film and Television Development Council (FTDC) in the state. Meanwhile, the chief minister met the Punjab governor on Thursday evening and raised the issue of 12 bills, passed by the Punjab assembly, requiring his assent. Channi, while talking to reporters, said one of the bills pertained to regularisation of 36,000 contractual employees. These 12 bills have not been sent back by the governor yet, said Channi.