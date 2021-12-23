Left Menu

Stampede occurs after stage railing collapses at SP-RLD rally in UP's Aligarh

A stampede occurred after the railing of the stage broke during a joint public meeting of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Thursday.

Visuals from the spot. Image Credit: ANI
As soon as the stage broke down, there was chaos at the rally site and people were seen running here and there in a video. Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections scheduled to take place early next year, SP and RLD held a joint rally in Aligarh's Iglas.

Taking to Twitter, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "The general public and farmers gathered at the joint rally of SP-RLD in Iglas and gave a clear message they want change in UP. The west is calling that it does not want BJP. There will be a revolution in UP. There will be a change in 2022." Samajwadi Party has formed an alliance with RLD and several smaller parties in the state for the upcoming assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

