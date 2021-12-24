Japan plans to send Tokyo 2020, JOC and JPC chiefs to Beijing Olympics -NHK
Japan plans to send Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto as well as the heads of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) and the Japanese Paralympic Committee (JPC) to the Winter Games in Beijing next year, public broadcaster NHK said.
The government intends to forego dispatching officials such as cabinet ministers to the event, NHK added.
