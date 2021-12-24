Left Menu

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Rajasthan's Kota

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory situated behind the city mall in Rajasthan's Kota on Friday.

ANI | Kota (Rajasthan) | Updated: 24-12-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 10:12 IST
Picture of the ablaze chemical factory at Kota in Rajasthan on Friday. (ANI/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory situated behind the city mall in Rajasthan's Kota on Friday. The fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A thick and black cloud of smoke was seen emerging out of the factory. Five units of fire tenders are present battling with the rising flames.

Top officers of the fire brigade and the police reached the spot to take control of the situation. The police also evacuate the people from the other buildings around the chemical factory. The reason behind the fire is not known yet. More inputs are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

