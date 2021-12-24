Left Menu

4 drainage workers die in Solapur due to lack of safety equipment

Four municipal corporation workers died while working on a drainage system in Akkalkot of Maharashtra's Solapur district on Friday.

ANI | Solapur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-12-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 13:31 IST
4 drainage workers die in Solapur due to lack of safety equipment
Solapur Municipal Corporation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four municipal corporation workers died while working on a drainage system in Akkalkot of Maharashtra's Solapur district on Friday. Two workers had died on the spot on Thursday while the other two had been taken to a hospital in serious condition. They died on Friday morning.

After the incident, the locals blamed Solapur Municipal Corporation for its negligence. They said that the municipality did not provide the safety gears necessary for workers engaged in drainage work. According to local people, construction work of a national highway in the area is also creating problems for the workers. The locals had tried to save the deceased labourers but due to lack of safety gears, two died on the spot yesterday. The social organisations have strongly condemned the fateful incident and have urged the administration to take action against the contractors involved in the work. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global
4
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021