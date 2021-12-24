UK stocks inch up in muted holiday trading

Left Menu

UK shares inched higher in pre-Christmas trading on Friday, with investors largely hopeful that the global economy can weather the Omicron COVID-19 variant that is forcing several countries to reimpose restrictions. British markets will close early on Friday and remain shut for Christmas and Boxing Day on Monday and Tuesday.

24-12-2021
UK shares inched higher in pre-Christmas trading on Friday, with investors largely hopeful that the global economy can weather the Omicron COVID-19 variant that is forcing several countries to reimpose restrictions. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 inched up 0.1% by 0814 GMT, extending gains for a fourth session.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell declined 0.3% each as crude prices fell, with markets eyeing the next step by producer group OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant. The British government said on Thursday that there is a 50% to 70% lower likelihood of hospitalization for those infected by Omicron versus the Delta strain, but the new variant's higher transmissibility may still lead to significant numbers needing hospital treatment.

Reckitt Benckiser slipped 0.3% after saying it would sell its E45 skincare brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma for 200 million pounds ($267.98 million). The mid-cap index advanced 0.1%, on course for its best week since April. British markets will close early on Friday and remain shut for Christmas and Boxing Day on Monday and Tuesday.

