Russia says Nord Stream 2 a bargaining chip for U.S., EU, Interfax reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-12-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 14:04 IST
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project linking Russia with Europe has become a bargaining chip in a game played by the United States and the European Union, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday, according to Interfax.
The pipeline is awaiting regulatory approvals in Germany at a time when Russia and the West are engaged in a political and security standoff over Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO.
