Man suffers snakebite off Gujarat coast, rescued

The India Coast Guard's C-152 boat evacuated the master of IFB Rutika who suffered a snakebite off the Dwarka coast.
ANI | Okha (Gujarat) | Updated: 24-12-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 14:30 IST
The patient was brought to Okha for further medical assistance and shifted to a government hospital in Dwarka. As per information, the patient is reportedly stable. (ANI)
