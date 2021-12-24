Left Menu

5 held for blackmailing MoS Home Ajay Mishra

As many as five persons have been arrested for blackmailing Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, said the Delhi Police.

Updated: 24-12-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 14:44 IST
5 held for blackmailing MoS Home Ajay Mishra
MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused of mowing down the protesting farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

