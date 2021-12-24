5 held for blackmailing MoS Home Ajay Mishra
As many as five persons have been arrested for blackmailing Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, said the Delhi Police.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 14:44 IST
Country:
- India
Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused of mowing down the protesting farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
