Parshottam Rupala visits IVF centre 'JK Trust Bovegejix' Pune

The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala visited the JK Trust Bovegejix Pune today. This IVF center has produced the first IVF Banni calf in the country.

On the occasion, the Minister said, "I had the opportunity to have a first-hand visual experience of the extraction of Oocytes from a Sahiwal breed cow at the Dr. Vijaypat Singhania Centre of Excellence for Assisted Reproductive Technologies in Livestock".

Shri Rupala expressed his appreciation on the occasion. He said, "I had the pleasure of meeting "samadhi " and "Gauri " Sahiwal mother cows who have produced 100 and 125 calves. Each calf was sold at the cost of Rs. 1 lakh. Hence, I am told that these two mother cows have generated an income of approximately 1 crore in a year to the JK BovaGenix".

He underlined the immense possibilities of revenue generation and a sustainable model of production of calves through IVF technology.

The JK Bova Genix is an initiative of the JK trust. The Trust has introduced IVF and ET Technologies for multiplication of genetically superior Cows and Buffaloes with a focus on selected indigenous Cattle Breeds.

