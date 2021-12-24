Kisan Credit Card facility attempt to help fishers to meet working capital needs: Secretary Fisheries

Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India organized a webinar on "Nation- Wide Campaign on Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for Fisheries Sector" on 23nd December 2021 as a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav" on the occasion of special week earmarked for the Department of Fisheries from 20.12. 2021 to 26.12.2021.

The event was presided over by Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries (DoF), Government of India (GOI) and attended by more than 400 participants including officials of Department of Fisheries, GoI and fisheries officials of different States/UTs, faculties from State agriculture, veterinary and fisheries universities, various national and co-operative banks, entrepreneurs, scientists, farmers, hatchery owners, students and stakeholders from aquaculture industry across the country.

In his inaugural address, Union Secretary Fisheries, Shri Swain highlighted background and diversity of fisheries sector and added that the facility of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) in fisheries sector is an attempt to help the fishers and farmers to meet their working capital needs aiming at providing adequate and timely credit support to all the farmers. Further, Mr. Swain added that a Nation-wide campaign is currently being organized from 15th November 2021 to 15th February 2022 to ensure the covering of all the stakeholders. Mr. Swain also requested the States/UTs authorities to regularly monitor the progress of saturation of eligible fishers and fish farmers under KCC and take follow up action with the concerned banks for removing shortcomings and ensure early sanction of KCCs.

Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary (Inland Fisheries) delivered the opening remarks. Shri Mehra stated that the Department of Fisheries, Government of India has been involved in taking groundbreaking and continuous efforts to encourage and expand aquaculture and fisheries in both inland and marine sectors in India and extension of KCC facility aim to expand the access to institutional credit facility to achieve socio-economic transformation of the lives of fish farmers and fishermen. Further, Shri Mehra discussed about the ongoing nation-wide campaign to saturate the eligible beneficiaries in association with Department of Financial Services and the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying along with State Departments and Banks.

During the technical session, Mr. Suresh Kumar K, General Manager, NABARD, Mumbai made a comprehensive presentation on the mandates, forms of credit, priority sectors, and investments in fisheries sector component, eligibility for KCC, application procedure of KCC for fisheries, the scale of finance, details of the process of KCC, interests, and subventions.

After the presentation, an open discussion was held with the fish farmers, fishermen, State/ UT fisheries departments, banks, co-operative societies, entrepreneurs, hatchery owners, students and scientists which was led by Mr. Sagar Mehra. Participants raised the issues like financial support for KCC, nodal point of contact for KCC, online portal for KCC procedure, maximum interest on fisheries KCC and other similar issues and their queries were answered and clarified then and there. After discussion, the webinar concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. S. K. Dwivedi, Assistant Commissioner, DoF.

(With Inputs from PIB)