Comm Min for imposing anti-dumping duty on a chemical from 4 nations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 16:00 IST
Comm Min for imposing anti-dumping duty on a chemical from 4 nations
The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on caustic soda, used in diverse industrial sectors, for five years from Japan, Iran, Qatar and Oman, to guard domestic players from cheap imports.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty after concluding in its probe that the product has been exported at dumped prices into India, which impacted the domestic industry.

'' The authority considers it necessary to recommend imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty...for a period of five (5) years on all imports of the goods...from Japan, Iran, Oman and Qatar from the date of notification to be issued in this regard by the central government,'' the directorate has said in a notification.

DGTR had conducted the probe following a complaint from Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI), which had requested for a probe.

The recommended duty ranges between USD 8.32-8.61 per Dry Metric Tonne (DMT). The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duty.

''The authority is of the view that imposition of anti-dumping is required to offset dumping and injury,'' the notification said.

The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

