PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 16:13 IST
Areca, coconut prices
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Following are areca and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 49,000 to Rs 53,000 model Rs 51,500 New Supari : Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 43,000 Koka : Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 model Rs 37,500 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality : Rs 20,000 to Rs 27,000 model Rs 25,000 2nd quality : Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 model Rs 15,000.

