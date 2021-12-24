Vegetable prices

Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 1,000-6,000; Brinjal 700-7,000; Tomato 450-6,000, Bitter Gourd 2,500-6,900; Bottle Gourd 2,100-5,000; Ash Gourd 1,000-1,700; Green Chilli 320-7,500; Banana Green 500-20,000; Beans 400-8,000; Green Ginger 500-4,000; Carrot 1,500-8,000; Cabbage 300-5,000; Ladies Finger 350-8,600; Snakegourd 2,500-4,000; Beetroot 1,000-8,000; Cucumber 500-4,000; Ridge Gourd 350-7,000; Radish 1,000-4,000; Capsicum 350-8,500; Drumstick 8,330-25,000; Sweet Pumpkin 500-2,000; Knoll Khol 2,300-8,000; Lime 100-3,500.

