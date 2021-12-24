Price of commodities

Bengaluru, Dec 24 (PTI): Following are commodities prices. (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4,400-5,000; Medium 4,000-4,800; Jowar 2,200-2,800; Jaggery Cube 4,200-4,600;Jaggery Ball 4,600-4,700; Coriander Seed 9,500-14,500; Chillis Fine 40,000-44,000;Potato Big 2,500-3,000; Medium 800-2,200; Onion Big 3,000-3,500; Medium 2,000-3,000; Small 1,000-2,000; Tamarind 9,000-11,000; Garlic 2,500-6,000; Horsegram 4,000-4,600; Wheat 2,500-3,500;Turmeric 9,500-15,000; Turdhal 9,000-10,000; Green Gram Dhal 8,800-9,800; Black Gram Dal 9,900-13,000; Bengal Gramdhal 6,500-7,000; Mustard 9,000-9,500; Gingelly 13,000-17,000; Sugar 3,200-3,600; Groundnut Seed 12,000-12,500; Copra 18,500-21,000; Groundnut Oil (10kg): 1,650-1,900;Coconut Oil (10kg):1,900-2,300; Gingelly Oil 1,800-2,950; Ghee (5kg): 2,200-2,450.

