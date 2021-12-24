Left Menu

Massive fire in Kota chemical factory; Guv's visit called off

A massive fire broke out a chemical factory in an industrial area here on Friday and it took the fire fighters nearly seven hours to douse the flames, officials said. They alleged that the fire could have been controlled before it turned into massive flames had the two organisations turned off supply sooner.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 24-12-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 17:50 IST
Massive fire in Kota chemical factory; Guv's visit called off
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in an industrial area here on Friday and it took the firefighters nearly seven hours to douse the flames, officials said. Though no one was injured, Governor Kalraj Mishra's day-long visit to Kota was called off due to poor visibility caused by the fire. Mishra was scheduled to land at the airport at around 11 am to participate in the fifth convocation of Agriculture University, Kota. Officials roughly estimated the loss caused due to the fire in the Indraprastha Industrial Area under Vigyan Nagar police station limits to be around Rs 40-Rs 50 crore. Meanwhile, local Congress leaders complained about GAIL Gas Limited and Kota Electricity Distribution Limited alleging that they did not stop the supply of gas and power for over two hours after the incident. They alleged that the fire could have been controlled before it turned into massive flames had the two organizations turned off supply sooner. At least 25 fire tenders were engaged to douse the massive fire flames, assistant fire officer at Kota Municipal Corporation Devender Gautam said. Besides, 5,000-6,000 liters of foam were used to control the fire. However, even after seven hours of operation, flames continued to erupt from the debris, he said. Though a short circuit in the electric wiring is suspected to be the reason for the fire, the exact cause is being ascertained, police said. Because of safety, buildings around the chemical factory were evacuated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021