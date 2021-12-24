Left Menu

Ukraine PM: government to support domestic food makers amid high gas prices

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-12-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 18:05 IST
Ukraine's government will prepare measures to support domestic food producers amid a jump in gas prices, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday.

Ukrainian gas prices rose sharply so far this year following a record jump in prices across Europe.

