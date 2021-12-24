Ukraine PM: government to support domestic food makers amid high gas prices
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's government will prepare measures to support domestic food producers amid a jump in gas prices, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday.
Ukrainian gas prices rose sharply so far this year following a record jump in prices across Europe.
