Left Menu

Family members of girl cut genitals of a boy for eloping with their daughter, two arrested

A 22-year-old man was beaten and his genitals were mutilated in New Delhi's Sagarpur area by the family members of the girl for eloping with their daughter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 18:08 IST
Family members of girl cut genitals of a boy for eloping with their daughter, two arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was beaten and his genitals were mutilated in New Delhi's Sagarpur area by the family members of the girl for eloping with their daughter. "Two members of the girl's family have been arrested in this connection while two police personnel have been suspended for the lapse in the investigation," said Additional DCP West Prashant Gautam

"We were friends for the last three years. A few days ago, we got married in a court, after which on Wednesday, we both went to Rajouri Garden police station to record our statements. The family member of the girl picked both of us from right outside the police station and took us to their house in Sagarpur," said the victim during conversation with ANI. "The girl's father, brother and uncle started beating me fiercely and cut my genitals," he added.

Currently, the victim is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre in New Delhi. An FIR has been registered for attempt to murder and abduction at Rajouri Police Station.

Further Probe is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021