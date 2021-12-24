Family members of girl cut genitals of a boy for eloping with their daughter, two arrested

A 22-year-old man was beaten and his genitals were mutilated in New Delhi's Sagarpur area by the family members of the girl for eloping with their daughter. "Two members of the girl's family have been arrested in this connection while two police personnel have been suspended for the lapse in the investigation," said Additional DCP West Prashant Gautam

"We were friends for the last three years. A few days ago, we got married in a court, after which on Wednesday, we both went to Rajouri Garden police station to record our statements. The family member of the girl picked both of us from right outside the police station and took us to their house in Sagarpur," said the victim during conversation with ANI. "The girl's father, brother and uncle started beating me fiercely and cut my genitals," he added.

Currently, the victim is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre in New Delhi. An FIR has been registered for attempt to murder and abduction at Rajouri Police Station.

Further Probe is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

