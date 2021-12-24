Training of 71st Batch of IRS(C&IT) completed with Passing Out Parade

The professional training of the 71st Batch of IRS(C&IT) culminated with a Passing Out Parade here today at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Faridabad. The 71st Batch consists of 35 officers, which includes 10 lady officers. These young officers will be at the helm of administering GST, India's most iconic reform in the indirect taxation regime, since independence.

Shri Vivek Johri, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), presided over the ceremony and received the Guard of Honour while inspecting the parade.

In his valedictory address, Shri Johri exhorted the officers to always remember that this may be the end of their training but certainly shouldn't be the end of their learning. Shri Johri encouraged the officers to take bold decisions and emphasised the need to make the organization a data driven one to meet the challenges ahead.

Shri Johri congratulated the 71st Batch for successfully completing their training and also acknowledged the contribution of the families of the officers for shaping them into a well-rounded individual.

Shri Himanshu Gupta, Pr. Director General, NACIN, delivered the welcome address to the gathering. He underlined the significance of hard work and maintaining a good work ethic in ones' professional life.

Member (Admin), Smt. Sungita Sharma, in her address urged officers to apply themselves to the assigned task enthusiastically and stay motivated to serve the country. She applauded the extraordinary grit and fortitude exhibited by the batch in braving the COVID-19 pandemic and staying committed to their training at the Academy.

During the passing out ceremony, five officer trainees who have excelled in different areas of training, were awarded medals for their exceptional achievements. ­­­­­­Sh. Gajraj Bachhawat received the Finance Minister's Gold Medal for the best overall performance.

