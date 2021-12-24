Integrated approach in governance is no longer an option, but a necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that "integrated" approach in governance is no longer an option, but a necessity.

Delivering the valedictory address to the 2nd Capacity Building Program in Field Administration for the senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in New Delhi, Dr Jitendra Singh said after the new constitutional arrangement came into existence and following the creation of Union Territory, several governance reforms have been introduced in Jammu & Kashmir, which was not so earlier.

The Minister said, with the kind of patronage and support being offered by Prime Minister Narendrą Modi to Jammu & Kashmir, this is an opportunity for administrators and civil servants there to establish a new work culture aimed at obtaining the ultimate objective of Ease of Living for every citizen through the mantra of "Maximum Governance Minimum Government". He said, the officers who have now undergone training must empower themselves with new ethos and practices and the Center will provide an officer-friendly environment that will propel the administrative system to work for the people and ensure that grievances are handled in a prompt and efficient manner.

Dr Jitendra Singh asked the officers to take a lead in promoting Start-Up culture in the areas like Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Science and Technology based on locally available resources and talent pool. Giving the example of a successful Aroma Mission for boosting cultivation of plants like lavender, the Minister offered all support through the Department of Bio-technology. He said, there is a huge possibility of job generation in various sectors through non-IT Start-ups especially in the light of new Industrial Policy 2021-30, which is going to change the face of the new UT.

The Minister regretted that for several years, the Cadre Review of the Civil Services officers was deferred or delayed by the then State Government of Jammu & Kashmir for reasons best known to them. However, he said, now that Jammu & Kashmir is a Union Territory and directly reporting to the Centre, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has initiated the exercise to expeditiously conduct Cadre Review. This will also help in timely promotions as well as timely induction of UT officers into All India Services like the IAS.

DAR&PG, Government of India and Government of Jammu &Kashmir, NCGG has signed an MoU with J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (J&XIMPARD) to train 2000 Senior officers including Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service Officers on Public Policy & Good Governance. The objective of the MoU is to establish, maintain and enhance academic and intellectual interaction through specific initiatives with a view to promote excellence in Capacity Building Programmes and Practices relating to Good Governance for the officers of Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Jitendra Singh thanked the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) under the Union Ministry of Personnel NCGG for successful conduct of this Two-Week Capacity Building Programme for the senior officers of Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service.

During the interaction, the officers conveyed that they were delighted and very enthusiastic in a way the program is conducted. They stated that this was for the first time in 25years of their career that they are being exposed to training outside Jammu and Kashmir. They thanked the Prime Minister for steering such bold initiatives and also expediting their long pending issues of promotion and cadre review.

Singh, Secretary, DARPG, Shri V. Srinivas, Special Secretary, DARPG and senior officials of the Ministry joined the event. 29 officers of JKAS from 1999 to 2002 who underwent training received special mementos from DARPG.

(With Inputs from PIB)