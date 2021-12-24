Integrated approach in governance no longer an option, but necessity: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that ''integrated'' approach in governance is no longer an option, but a necessity.

Delivering the valedictory address to the 2nd capacity building program in field administration for the senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service here, he said after the new Constitutional arrangement came into existence and following the creation of Union Territory, several governance reforms have been introduced in J-K, which was not so earlier.

The minister said, with the kind of patronage and support being offered by Prime Minister Narendrą Modi to Jammu & Kashmir, this is an opportunity for administrators and civil servants there to establish a new work culture aimed at obtaining the ultimate objective of ease of living for every citizen through the mantra of "maximum governance, minimum government". Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said, the officers who have now undergone training must empower themselves with new ethos and practices and the Centre will provide an officer friendly environment that will propel the administrative system to work for the people and ensure that grievances are handled in a prompt and efficient manner.

He asked the officers to take a lead in promoting start-up culture in the areas like agriculture, animal husbandry, science and technology based on locally available resources and talent pool, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. Giving the example of a successful 'Aroma Mission' for boosting cultivation of plants like lavender, the minister offered all support through the Department of Bio-technology. Singh said, there is a huge possibility of job generation in various sectors through non-IT start-ups especially in the light of new Industrial Policy 2021-30, which is going to change the face of the new UT.

The minister regretted that for several years, the cadre review of the civil services officers was deferred or delayed by the then state government of Jammu & Kashmir for reasons best known to them. However, he said, now that Jammu & Kashmir is a Union Territory and directly reporting to the Centre, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has initiated the exercise to expeditiously conduct cadre review. This will also help in timely promotions as well as timely induction of UT officers into all India services like the IAS, Singh said.

The Centre's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) have signed an MoU with J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development to train 2,000 senior officers including Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers on public policy & good governance. The objective of the MoU is to establish, maintain and enhance academic and intellectual interaction through specific initiatives with a view to promote excellence in capacity building programmes and practices relating to good governance for the officers of government of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

During the interaction, the officers conveyed that they were delighted and very enthusiastic in a way the program is conducted, it said. They stated that this was for the first time in 25years of their career that they are being exposed to training outside Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said. The officers thanked the Prime Minister for steering such bold initiatives and also expediting their long pending issues of promotion and cadre review, it said.

Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DARPG, V Srinivas, Special Secretary, DARPG and senior officials of the ministry joined the event. A total of 29 officers of JKAS from 1999 to 2002 who underwent training received special mementos from DARPG, the statement said.

