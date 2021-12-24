Early detection of disability in children important for optimal development- Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale today said that early detection of disability among children is important so that we can provide them early assistance, to ensure their optimal development. He urged parents to take children to a medical practitioner before they complete 6 months of age to check whether they suffer from any kind of disability. Shri Ramdas Athawale was speaking at the inauguration of the new Regional Centre of National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) divyangjan at Navi Mumbai.

Shri Athawale said 14 Cross-Disability Early Intervention Centres located at 7 National Institutes and 7 Composite Regional Centres are already functioning under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

Shri Athawale said Divyangjan have always been one of the topmost priorities of the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said, our government has launched Accessible India Campaign so that buildings are accessible for the Divyangjan. Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act – 2016, the types of disabilities have been increased from existing 7 to 21. Reservation for Divangjan in government jobs has been increased to 4% from exiting 3%, while the reservation in higher education has been increased to 5% from 3%.

The 24x7 Toll-Free Mental Health Rehabilitation Helpline KIRAN (1800-599-0019) has been launched by Department of Empowerment of Persons with in 13 languages to provide relief and support to persons with Mental Illness, in the wake of Pandemic COVID-19.

Inaugurating the new building of NIEPID in Navi Mumbai, Shri Athawale said many of the Divyang people have exceptional talents and Institutes like NIEPID, provide them the necessary training so that they can get jobs and become independent.

Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Sushri Pratima Bhoumik attended the event in Kolkata where two buildings of National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (Divyangjan) were inaugurated.

Addressing the gathering Sushri Pratima Bhoumik said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has honoured 'Divyang' people by the giving them the name 'Divyang'. She said buildings of NILD, Kolkata will help in inclusive growth of Divyang people.

The newly constructed 5 storey building of Regional Centre of NIEPID, Secunderabad at Navi Mumbai is built in an area of 3000 sq.m at the cost of Rs. 14.67 Crore. The building has been constructed in G+5 floors with a total 56 rooms including Special School, Early Intervention, Therapeutics, skill training, Library, Conference room, Hostel for trainees, family cottages, Respite Care Unit, Staff Quarters. The building completely facilitates easy accessibility for all persons with disabilities (divyangjan) and built-in compliance with the harmonious guidelines of Government of India.

The building will be providing services like Psychological Assessment, Behaviour Modification, Parental Counselling, Special Education Assessment and Programming, Remedial Teaching, Vocational Training and Skill Development, Early Intervention, Occupational Therapy Services.

With this facility being operational help of new building NIEPID Regional Centre, Navi Mumbai will be able to expand its services and outreach programs for persons with Intellectual and developmental disabilities in the state of Maharastra, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan

The newly constructed 3 storey Hostel building of NILD, Kolkata is built in an area of 2869 sq.m at the cost of Rs. 10.35 Crore. The building has an arrangement of 57 rooms with 114 beds and Kitchen with dining hall with seating capacity of 104.

The newly constructed 3 storey Academic building of NILD, Kolkata is built in an area of 2256 sq.m at the cost of Rs. 10.35 Crore. The building has an arrangement of 04 large classrooms of 110 seating capacity for UG classes, 04 small classrooms of 20 seating capacity for PG classes, 02 faculty rooms and examination halls with capacity of 220.

Minister Shri Ramdas Athawale and Sushri Pratima Bhoumik also distributed Teaching Learning Materials (TLM) kits to eligible beneficiaries.

(With Inputs from PIB)