Maha: Ganja worth Rs 18.43 lakh seized in Jalna, 2 arrested

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 24-12-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 18:50 IST
Ganja worth Rs 18.43 lakh being smuggled after being hidden in plant saplings in a truck was seized on Friday in Mantha in Maharashtra's Jalna district and two people were arrested, a police official said.

The truck was parked near a hotel and was searched after two people were moving suspiciously near it, said Inspector Sanjay Deshmukh.

''We found 148 packets of ganja, weighing 3 quintals, hidden in plant saplings, which were also seized. It was being transported from Andhra Pradesh to Badnapur here,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

