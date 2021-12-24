Left Menu

President Kovind greets nation on eve of Christmas

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his greetings to the nation on the eve of Christmas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:14 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his greetings to the nation on the eve of Christmas. In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters."

Further elaborating the importance of Christmas, Kovind said that it is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. "This festival instils peace, harmony and compassion in the lives of people and also promotes unity and fraternity amongst members of the society. Jesus Christ's message of love and compassion continues to inspire the entire humanity even today," he stated. "On this occasion, let us resolve to build such a society that is based on the values of justice and liberty by adopting the ideals and teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives," he added. (ANI)

