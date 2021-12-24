Left Menu

Akhilesh promises cheap electricity if voted to power

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday promised regular and cheap power supply for agricultural, domestic and industrial purposes if voted to power in next years Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. When the SP government takes over, we reiterate our resolve to provide more relief than anticipated and regular cheap electricity to agriculture, households, industries and businesses, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:25 IST
Akhilesh promises cheap electricity if voted to power
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday promised regular and cheap power supply for agricultural, domestic and industrial purposes if voted to power in next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. ''Had the proposed power plants in Etah and other districts been built, the people of Uttar Pradesh would not have been compelled to buy electricity at the highest rate in the country,'' his tweet in Hindi targeting the BJP government read. ''When the SP government takes over, we reiterate our resolve to provide more relief than anticipated and regular cheap electricity to agriculture, households, industries and businesses,'' he said. Refuting the allegations, UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma in a tweet alleged that the previous Samajwadi Party government increased electricity rates by over 60 per cent.

There has been ''no increase'' in electricity rates in the Yogi Adityanath government, he claimed. ''Electricity is being provided without any discrimination. Villages are getting more than 54 per cent electricity,'' the minister said.

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021