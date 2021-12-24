Left Menu

Putin says Nord Stream 2 launch would lower gas prices in Europe

"The additional gas supplies on the European gas market would surely reduce the price on an exchange, on the spot (market)," Putin was quoted as saying by RIA news agency. The pipeline from Russia to Germany is still awaiting regulatory approval from Berlin and the European Union. Putin also said that Poland has sidelined Russia from managing the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which had resulted in surge of gas prices, Interfax news agency reported.

Putin says Nord Stream 2 launch would lower gas prices in Europe
Beginning exports via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea would lead to a reduction in gas prices in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying by local news agencies on Friday.

Nord Stream 2, completed in September, has faced resistance from the United States and several countries including Poland and Ukraine, which say it will increase Russia's leverage over Europe. "The additional gas supplies on the European gas market would surely reduce the price on an exchange, on the spot (market)," Putin was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

The pipeline from Russia to Germany is still awaiting regulatory approval from Berlin and the European Union. Putin also said that Poland has sidelined Russia from managing the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which had resulted in surge of gas prices, Interfax news agency reported.

